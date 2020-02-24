Why ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Is the Best MCU Movie

What’s the best Marvel Cinematic Universe movie? Do you like the first Avengers? Or maybe the original Iron Man? There are a lot of good options.

Today, ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey is throwing down the gauntlet – or maybe the enchanted Uru hammer? Whatever works for you — and saying that as far as he is concerned the best MCU movie through four phases of Marvel goodness is Thor: Ragnarok. Why? Well, it’s got an incredible score, awesome action, and some of the smartest comedy and political messages in the MCU.

Dn’t believe us? Watch the video below and see what you think...

