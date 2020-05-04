Why Uncle Owen Is The Most Underrated ‘Star Wars’ Character

Everyone wanted to be like Luke Skywalker when they were growing up. But Luke didn’t beat the Empire with a lightsaber or by blowing up the Empire, but by redeeming his father, and seeing the good in other people. And the values he learned that enabled him to do that came from two very underappreciated Star Wars characters: his Uncle Owen and his Aunt Beru.

This new video from ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey finally gives Owen and Beru the credit they deserve. It considers the characters in relation to their creator, George Lucas, and how his 1970s movies were fueled by his upbringing in California and his own desire to escape his humble surroundings. In that sense, it’s easy to see Uncle Owen as a stand-in for Lucas’ own father. But as this video shows, it’s much more complicated than that:

