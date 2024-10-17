‘Wicked’ Is Making Green and Pink Macaroni and Cheese

The age of wild food based on movies is about to get even wilder — and quite a bit wicked.

Walmart is going to be selling what they’re calling “Wicked Mystery Color Macaroni and Cheese,” inspired by the upcoming movie adaptation of the blockbuster Broadway show. The “mystery” here: There are two different versions — either pink or green (yes, that’s right, pink or green macaroni and cheese) — but you don’t know which one you have until you add water, which then makes the macaroni “transform.”

Here is how the Walmart website describe this stuff:

Add magic to mealtime with our Great Value 2.05 oz Wicked Mystery Color Macaroni and Cheese cup! These flavorful cups start with creamy, cheesy pasta, but the real magic happens when you add water. Watch as the macaroni transforms into vibrant pink or green color. Perfect for kids and the young at heart, this whimsical meal turns an ordinary lunch into a colorful adventure! Each shelf stable cup contains 1 serving.

The green and pink colors lean into Wicked’s two lead characters, the sullen Glinda (played by Cynthia Erivo) and bubbly Elphaba (Ariana Grande).

Instagrammer snacolator notes “this will be in stores soon and looks to be $1 per microwavable cup... once you mix it together you will find out if you got pink or green mac & cheese.” If there’s one thing kids love, it’s pasta that looks like it’s been slathered in Pepto-Bismol

This isn’t the only food inspired by the Wicked movie. Starbucks is going to have special Wicked drinks — and like this mac and cheese, one is green and one is pink. Those will supposedly be available starting next week.

