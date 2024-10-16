I Ate Everything on Burger King’s ‘The Addams Family’ Menu

There’s nothing creepier or kookier than déjà vu.

Almost exactly five years ago, I ventured to IHOP — not just any house of pancakes, mind you, an international house of pancakes — to eat an entire menu inspired by the animated reboot of the classic comedy The Addams Family.

I ate Gomez’s Green Chile Omelette. I ate Wednesday’s Web-Cakes. And, Lurch help me, I even drank Morticia’s Haunted Hot Chocolate, which was slathered jn a purple whipped cream that turned an absolutely sickening shade of violet as it melted. (The name turned out to be 100 percent accurate: That putrid purple mug has haunted my dreams for years.)

Five years later, for reasons no one has been able to adequately explain to me, Burger King just introduced an entire limited-time menu of items inspired by The Addams Family (2019). I assume it has something to do with capitalizing on the popularity of Netflix’s unrelated Wednesday TV series, which already came out a year ago. But I’m not here to speculate on the financial motivations of fast-food chains: I’m here to eat weird movie-inspired menu items. Somehow, this is now my beat.

Burger King’s Addams Family menu includes Thing’s Rings (AKA boring old old onion rings in a special box), Churro Fries (remember the scene in The Addams Family where Oscar Isaac’s Gomez Addams housed a bunch of cut-up churros? Classic stuff), a chocolate milkshake (the spookiest milkshake flavor) and, the true showstopper of the bunch, a twist on the classic Burger King Whopper served on a bright purple bun.

Are these purple Whoppers just made with faded red buns Burger King had lying around from their Across the Spider-Verse Whopper last year? That’s what I’m here to find out — with my friend, actor, podcaster, and fellow tie-in enthusiast Griffin Newman. Here is our report on everything on the Burger King Addams Family menu.

