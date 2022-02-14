DC’s Wonder Twins Are Getting Their Own Movie

Wonder Twins powers, activate! Form of ... streaming movie! Shape of ... about two hours!

One of the most enduring DC Comics properties that have almost never appeared in the pages of DC’s actual comics are getting their own movie. The Wonder Twins, Zan and Jayna, famous for their ability to transform whenever they touch, were first introduced as sidekicks to the Justice League on the seminal Super Friends cartoon series. Their comic book appearances have been sporadic; they were officially introduced to DC continuity in the 90s and made occasional members of teams like Young Justice, and they recently got their own 12-issue miniseries from DC’s Wonder Comics imprint. Bu fueled by their many appearances on Super Friends, their cool costumes, their pet space monkey Gleek, and their signature catchphrase, they’ve remained a surprisingly enduring component of the DC firmament.

Perhaps it shouldn’t be shocking then that they are getting their own movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. is developing a Wonder Twins movie for HBO Max. Adam Sztykiel, who helped write the upcoming Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson, has been hired to work on the script. His other credits include Made of Honor, Due Date, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Trip, Johnson’s Rampage movie, and the recent Scooby-Doo movie Scoob!

The Wonder Twins have appeared in numerous other TV shows through the years outside of Super Friends, including Smallville, The Flash, and Teen Titans Go! They also had a cameo in The LEGO Batman Movie, but this will be their first film appearance in live-action. Warners is planning more and more movies at HBO Max for its DC characters; its Batgirl film starring Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons, and Michael Keaton, is already in production.