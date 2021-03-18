The following post contains SPOILERS for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. So many spoilers.

It was surprising enough that Zack Snyder was able to finish his cut of Justice League at all. But last year, that development got even more shocking when it turned out Snyder was not just finishing the rough cut of the film he’d made before he left the project during production, he was shooting new material for his “Snyder Cut” that would feature Ben Affleck’s Batman, Jared Leto’s Joker, and more.

The specifics of exactly what Snyder was reshooting was never made clear, until Justice League producer Deborah Snyder told Insider in a new interview. The added material is specifically — and only — the epilogue; the “Knightmare” future that will supposedly come to pass in future sequels that, at this point, look like they were never made.

According to Deborah Snyder, this was what Snyder had always wanted to include, but never figured out precisely how before he left Justice League. As she put it:

Zack always felt the ultimate for him was to see Batman and Joker together in a scene. It was something we thought about while working on the movie but couldn't figure out how it would fit. So when we had this opportunity to do the movie again he said he really wanted to do it.

Interestingly, even though Affleck and Leto are the focus of the scene, the two were never on set together a single time. The entire sequence was filmed over the course of three days, with Affleck, Ray Fisher, Amber Heard, and Joe Manganiello the only members of the cast who actually occupied the same space together. (The Flash star Ezra Miller was working in London on Fantastic Beasts 3, so he was directed over Zoom.)

Given all the logistical problems, the results are pretty seamless — although it’s also clear that Affleck is not in the same shape he was during the original Justice League shoot. That Batman cowl doesn’t fit quite the same way it did a few years ago. Zack Snyder’s Justice League is available now on HBO Max.

