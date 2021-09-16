Why Zemo Was Right About the Avengers

Daniel Bruhl’s Zemo is not like other Marvel villains. Yes, he’s committed crimes. But he’s not interested in amassing power; in fact, it’s the opposite. He’s waged a one-man war against super-humans because he believes they have too much power — and he feels that those with too much power will abuse it, leaving ordinary people to suffer and die as victims.

If you’ve watched any of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s movies and shows you know Zemo ... might kind of have a point? In our latest Marvel video, we take a look at Zemo’s philosophies from Captain America: Civil War and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and see how they hold up against the actions of the Avengers and other Marvel heroes. While Zemo’s methods are often repulsive, he could be right about some things. See why below:

