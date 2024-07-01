The latest episode of The Acolyte resolved a bunch of the big theories surrounding the latest Star Wars show by revealing the identity of the Stranger who has been manipulating Mae into killing Jedi on his behalf as part of some mysterious plan. But it still leaves a lot of questions that the show has yet to resolve. Are Mae and Osha a dyad in the Force? Are Mae and Osha actually the same person, with one Force projecting the other? Could the Stranger connect directly to the rise of Palpatine and the events of the Star Wars prequels? Are Mae and Osha’s mother a secret Sith Master controlling the Stranger? Is Darth Plagueis involved in all of this somehow?

In our latest Acolyte video, our panel of experts explores all of these theories and a whole bunch of other ones. We’ll debate some of the big fan theories and which ones we think are most likely to be true. Watch our full Acolyte theory breakdown below:

