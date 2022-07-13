‘Solo’s Alden Ehrenreich Joins Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’ Series

The star of Solo: A Star Wars Story, Alden Ehrenreich, is now officially a part of the MCU.

While details are scarce on what his role is going to be in specific, we do know he’ll be playing a major role in the upcoming Marvel series Ironheart. The show is all set up to debut on Disney+ and stars Dominique Thorne in the titular role. There's no projected release date for Ironheart just yet, but it is expected to be a part of Marvel Phase 4 and so far, six episodes are planned.

While expectations were high for the first Han Solo spinoff movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story didn’t quite pan out. It only managed to make $393.2 million, and received middling reviews from critics and fans alike. It has a 70 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

That doesn’t mean that Alden Ehrenreich doesn’t have a pretty solid acting career, though. He was discovered by Steven Spielberg, who initially thought he'd end up doing well in comedy. Instead, he started taking on dramatic roles in TV series like Supernatural and CSI. Shortly after that, he managed to land a role in a Francis Ford Coppola film. He’s also set to appear in Christopher Nolan’s star-studded character study, Oppenheimer.

The premise for Ironheart involves a young college student by the name of Riri Williams who manages to invent a suit of armor that rivals Iron Man’s. The character will see her first appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Joining Dominique Thorne and Alden Ehrenreich on the cast is Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, Harper Anthony, and Manny Montana. Chinaka Hodge will serve as the series creator and showrunner. According to Deadline, there’s no word yet on who Ehrenreich will play on the show.