The holiday season on Disney+ and Hulu means a bunch of holiday televsion specials, including new episodes for Phineas and Ferb, Big City Greens, and Spidey and His Amazing Friends — not to mention Mickey’s Home Alone, a new Home Alone starring Mickey Mouse in the Macaulay Culkin role, which is technically a November release.

There’s also a new animated Diary of a Wimpy Kid, The Getaway, and a new season of Only Murders, the first one set in London rather than an apartment building in Manhattan.

Here’s the full list of titles coming to Disney+ and Hulu in December of 2026...

Tuesday, December 1

• Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Cast Away (2000)

• Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)

• Hulu: Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)

• Hulu: Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

• Hulu: Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2017)

• Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

• Hulu: Home Alone 3 (1997)

• Hulu: Home Alone 4 (2002)

• Hulu: Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (2012)

• Hulu: Home Sweet Home Alone (2021)

• Hulu: Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)

• Hulu: Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)

• Hulu: The Martian (2015)

• Disney+: Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends (Season 1) – New Episodes

• Disney+: The Melon Patch (Season 1) – New Episodes

• Hulu: Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

• Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode

• Hulu: Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (1997)

• Hulu: The Santa Clause 2 (2002)

• Hulu: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)

• Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: While You Were Sleeping (1995)

• Disney+ and Hulu: The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular (ABC) - Holiday Special

Wednesday, December 2

• Hulu: All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode

• Hulu: All's Fair: Official Podcast (Season 2) – Finale Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: CMA Country Christmas (ABC) – Holiday Special

• Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with The Holidays (ABC) – Holiday Special

• Disney+: Disney Storytime (Season 1) – Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Disney+: Phineas and Ferb – Holiday Special Episode

• Hulu: Rivals (Season 2, Part 2) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode

• Hulu: Rivals Official Podcast (Season 2) – Finale Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Style Wars (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

• Hulu: The Witch (2015)

Thursday, December 3

• Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) (ABC) – New Episode

• Disney+: Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Official Podcast – New Episode

• Hulu: Dance Moms: A New Era (Season 3) – Premiere

• Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: The Kardashians (Season 8) – New Episode

• Disney+: Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 5) – Holiday Special Episode

• Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

Disney Disney

Friday, December 4

• Hulu: ‘Can You Hide…Shaq?’ (ESPN Original) (ESPN, ABC) – New Episodes

• Hulu: Celebrity Family Feud (Season 12) (ABC) – Holiday Special Episode

• Disney+: Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway – Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 3) – New Episodes

• Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast (Season 3) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: The Perfect Lie (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Saturday, December 5

• Disney+: Asia Artist Awards 2026 – Streaming Live @ 4am ET

• Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 8) – New Episodes

• Disney+: Ozzy Fox – Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: The Perfect Lie (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode

Sunday, December 6

• Hulu: The Alto Knights (2025)

• Disney+: Asia Artist Awards 2026 – Streaming Live @ 4am ET

• Hulu: The Ballad of Wallis Island (2025)

• Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Monday, December 7

• Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) (ABC) – New Episode

• Hulu: Becoming Led Zeppelin (2025)

• Hulu: Bob’s Burgers: On the Fort Day of Christmas – Holiday Short Premiere

• Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder with Niecy Nash-Betts and Dia La Ren – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

• Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

Hulu Hulu

Tuesday, December 8

• Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Only Murders in the Building (Season 6) (Hulu Original) – Two-Episode Premiere

• Hulu: Only Murders in the Building Podcast (Season 6) – Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Wednesday, December 9

• Disney+ and Hulu: 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

• Disney+: Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little Mermaid (Season 2) – New Episodes

• Disney+ and Hulu: Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Disney+: Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Chibi: Shorts – New Episodes

• Disney+: Pokémon the Series: The Beginning (Season 2) – New Episodes

• Disney+ and Hulu: Style Wars (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes

Thursday, December 10

• Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) (ABC) – New Episode

• Disney+: Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Official Podcast – New Episode

• Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+: The Game Awards 2026 – Streaming Live @ 7:30pm ET

• Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: The Kardashians (Season 8) – Finale Episode

• Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) (ABC) – Finale Episode

• Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ Disney+

Friday, December 11

• Hulu: ‘Can You Hide…Shaq?’ (ESPN Original) (ESPN, ABC) – New Episodes

• Hulu: Just Play Dead (2026)

• Disney+: My Friends Tigger & Pooh: Super Sleuth Christmas Movie (2007)

• Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 3) – Finale Episodes

• Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast (Season 3) – Finale Episode

• Hulu: Press Your Luck (Season 7) (ABC) – Holiday Special Episode

• Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Saturday, December 12

• Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) (ABC) – New Episode

• Disney+: How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5) – New Episode

Sunday, December 13

• Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Monday, December 14

• Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) (ABC) – New Episode

• Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder with Niecy Nash-Betts and Dia La Ren – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

• Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

Tuesday, December 15

• Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Only Murders in London (Season 6) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

• Hulu: Only Murders in the Building Podcast (Season 6) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Wednesday, December 16

• Disney+: Bluey Cookalongs (Season 1) – Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

• Disney+ and Hulu: Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang – New Podcast Episode

Thursday, December 17

• Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: The Jesus Strand: A Search for DNA

• Hulu: Jesus: His Life (Season 1)

• Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

Neon Neon

Friday, December 18

• Hulu: iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2026

• Hulu: I Love Boosters (2026)

• Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Saturday, December 19

• Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 8) – New Episodes

• Disney+: Chibiverse (Season 5) – Premiere

Sunday, December 20

• Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Monday, December 21

• Disney+: Beach Boys (Season 1) – Premiere

• Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Emergency Room 24 Hours (Seasons 1-5) – Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

• Disney+: Galileo (Seasons 1-2) – Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+: Long Vacation (Season 1) – Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder with Niecy Nash-Betts and Dia La Ren – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+: The Confidence Man (Season 1) – Premiere

• Disney+: Yamato Nadeshiko (Season 1) – Premiere

Tuesday, December 22

• Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Only Murders in London (Season 6) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Hulu: Only Murders in the Building Podcast (Season 6) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Wednesday, December 23

• Disney+ and Hulu: Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation - Episode of Savanaclaw (Season 1) (Disney+ Original) – Premiere

Thursday, December 24

• Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Friday, December 25

🎄 Disney+: Dunk the Halls – Streaming Live @ 12pm ET

🎄 Hulu: Space Cadet (2024)

🎄 Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode

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Saturday, December 26

• Disney+ and Hulu: Animal Oddballs (Season 1) – Premiere @ 9pm ET

• Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 8) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC) – Holiday Special

• Hulu: Forbidden Fruits (2026)

Black Bear Black Bear

Sunday, December 27

• Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: The Rivals of Amziah King (2025)

• Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Monday, December 28

• Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder with Niecy Nash-Betts and Dia La Ren – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Teen Titans Go! (Season 9)

• Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

Tuesday, December 29

• Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Only Murders in London (Season 6) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Hulu: Only Murders in the Building Podcast (Season 6) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Wednesday, December 30

• Disney+ and Hulu: Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation - Episode of Savanaclaw (Season 1) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Lilas Dreams & Memories (Season 1) (Disney+ Original) – Premiere

• Disney+: Project Runway (Season 13-16)

Thursday, December 31

• Disney+ and Hulu: The Year: 2026 (ABC) – Annual Special Premiere

• Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode

• Hulu: Duck Dynasty: FlashQuack (Season 1)

• Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode

• Disney+: Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2027 – Streaming Live @ 8pm ET