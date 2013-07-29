‘Avengers 2: Age of Ultron': Aaron Taylor-Johnson on Circling Quicksilver for Marvel

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who's currently making the press rounds for his upcoming superhero flick 'Kick-Ass 2,' has been eyed by Marvel to take on the role of Quicksilver in Joss Whedon's upcoming 'The Avengers 2,' dubbed 'Age of Ultron.' Now, though, the casting process has moved ahead, as the star revealed he's already spoken with Whedon and the Marvel team about tackling the speedster role.

"I feel really flattered and honored that they came to me for that role," Johnson told Collider. "I think he’s an interesting character, and we’re just gonna keep going into that. I sat down with Joss, I think he’s awesome; I sat down with the guys at Marvel and they’re also great. I think it’d be interesting."

Whedon made the announcement back in May that the super-fast Quicksilver and his sister, the magic-wielding Scarlet Witch, would be the latest additions to the 'Avengers 2' team. Though the prospect of signing an extended contract with Marvel feels a bit "nerve-wracking" to Johnson, it's the character's arc and relationships that has him most intrigued.

"I think when it comes around and you're asking about 'Avengers 2' and Quicksilver and things like that, the thing is to think about that he's an abandoned child," he said, speaking this time with MTV. "Him and his sister [Scarlet Witch] are abandoned and they live in Eastern Europe. There's more character aspects that I'm interested in than the power aspect."

'Avengers: Age of Ultron' aside, Quicksilver alone has become the talk of the geek-dom -- just as Whedon announced these sibling characters for his story, in stepped 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' director Bryan Singer to cast Evan Peters in the same role for his film. Since Fox owns the rights to the 'X-Men' franchise, the film can acknowledge the characters' mutant heritage, while 'The Avengers 2' cannot.

"I ran into [Peters] at Comic-Con ... It's a weird sort of bizarre connection," Johnson told SuperHeroHype about his former 'Kick-Ass' co-star. "It's great that he's playing Quicksilver in 'X-Men' ... I haven't really thought about it."