The newest teaser for Avengers: Doomsday doesn’t have a ton of new footage. (It mostly has baseball players in it.) But a crucial scene from Earth-828 tells us why the Fantastic Four get involved in the multiverse and what draws all these different heroes together in this crisis.

In our latest Marvel Cinematic Universe video, we’ll break down all the details in this new Doomsday trailer, including what it tells us about the Fantastic Four and their unique Earth in the middle of the multiverse, we’ll give you an extremely extensive history of the Brooklyn Dodgers and their home stadium, Ebbets Field, and we’ll explain why Thor having both Mjolnir and Stormbreaker in this new clip has us worried that Doctor Doom has kidnapped his daughter Love, last seen in Thor: Love & Thunder.

Watch our full video about the new Doomsday trailer below:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on the latest Avengers: Doomsday trailer and all of its Easter eggs, check out more of our videos below, including one on all of the theories surrounding the secret identity of “The Client” on VisionQuest, one on the Easter eggs in Episode 3 of VisionQuest, and one on the Easter eggs in Episode 2 of VisionQuest. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Marvel’s next big MCU movie, Avengers: Doomsday, premieres in theaters on December 18. Then Avengers: Secret Wars follows in December of 2027.

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