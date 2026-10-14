VisionQuest is a show that was made with a lot of care. It’s not just a series with references to Marvel Comics; it’s got tons of incredible design choices meant to evoke all kinds of subtle callbacks to Vision’s history in the MCU and in the pages of The Avengers.

In our latest Marvel video we’ll break down all the Easter eggs, deep-cut comic references, and little details you might have missed in the first episode of VisionQuest. We’ll explain who this new Vision is, what parts of him (mentally and physically) are built from the original Vision, where each of the AI personalities inside his mindscape previously appeared, and whether this show is teasing the return of none other than Wanda Maximoff.

Watch the full breakdown below — it’s almost as long as the actual episode:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on the Easter eggs in Episode 1 of VisionQuest, check out more of our videos below, including one recapping the Marvel Cinematic Universe up to VisionQuest, one on the single most important scene in Avengers: Endgame, and one on which Marvel characters will survive the end of Avengers: Secret Wars. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. VisionQuest premieres weekly on Tuesdays on Disney+. Marvel’s next big MCU movie, Avengers: Doomsday, premieres in theaters on December 18. Then Avengers: Secret Wars follows in December of 2027.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

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