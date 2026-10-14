Is Ultron a good guy now? Or is he the secret Big Bad of this entire VisionQuest TV series?

That’s one of the questions we’ll try to answer in our latest VisionQuest breakdown video, this one about Episode 2 of the season. We’ll also talk about the “VisionQuest” storyline from Marvel‘s West Coast Avengers comic book, point out the strange connection between VisionQuest’s premiere date on Disney+ and Wanda’s final fate in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and we’ll give you the backstory you need to know about Wanda and Vision’s fake (now real) children, Billy and Tommy. Plus lots more Easter eggs, Marvel references, and little details you might have missed.

Watch it all below:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on the Easter eggs in Episode 2 of VisionQuest, check out more of our videos below, including one on all the Easter eggs in Episode 1 of VisionQuest, one recapping the Marvel Cinematic Universe up to VisionQuest, and one on the single most important scene in Avengers: Endgame. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. VisionQuest premieres weekly on Tuesdays on Disney+. Marvel’s next big MCU movie, Avengers: Doomsday, premieres in theaters on December 18. Then Avengers: Secret Wars follows in December of 2027.

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