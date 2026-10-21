VisionQuest Episode 3 focuses on the relationship between Paul Bettany’s Vision and Ruaridh Mollica’s Tommy, who may be his son from the imaginary reality featured in WandaVision. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t also contain some big Marvel Easter eggs — along with the introduction of longtime Marvel mainstay Jocasta.

If you missed any of the MCU references, comic-book homages, and deep-cut callbacks, we’re here to help. Our latest VisionQuest video will explore the show’s color story and how its choices reflect the series’ story and themes, plus we’ll get into the mystery of the Butcherbird Killer, and the meaning of the name Jocasta from Greek myth and how it relates to her comic-book origin — plus how Jocasta connects to Ultron, both in the comics and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Watch our VisionQuest Episode 3 breakdown below:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on the Easter eggs in Episode 3 of VisionQuest, check out more of our videos below, including one on the Easter eggs in Episode 2 of VisionQuest, one on all the Easter eggs in Episode 1 of VisionQuest, and one recapping the Marvel Cinematic Universe up to VisionQuest. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. VisionQuest premieres weekly on Tuesdays on Disney+. Marvel’s next big MCU movie, Avengers: Doomsday, premieres in theaters on December 18. Then Avengers: Secret Wars follows in December of 2027.

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