The show floor of New York Comic-Con included a display dubbed “Doctor Doom’s Trophy Room.” While this booth was not directly tied to Avengers: Doomsday — it was actually designed to hype a Doom-related Marvel event in Fortnite — it nonetheless appeared just a couple months before Doomsday will debut in movie theaters and, well, it was all about Doctor Doom. The items inside included a piece of the Silver Surfer’s board, Thanos’ helmet, Cyclops’ visor, and even the Venom symbiote.

So what does this trophy room potentially tell us about Avengers: Doomsday and its upcoming sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars? That’s the subject of our latest MCU video. We’ll break down the trophy room’s contents and how they relate to Doctor Doom and the MCU and the events of Doomsday and Secret Wars. Watch our full video about Doom’s trophy room below:

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If you liked that video on Doctor Doom’s trophy room at New York Comic-Con and what it tells us about Avengers: Doomsday, check out more of our videos below, including one on the Easter eggs in Episode 2 of VisionQuest, one on all the Easter eggs in Episode 1 of VisionQuest, and one recapping the Marvel Cinematic Universe up to VisionQuest. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Marvel’s next big MCU movie, Avengers: Doomsday, premieres in theaters on December 18. Then Avengers: Secret Wars follows in December of 2027.

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