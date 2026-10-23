VisionQuest shows Marvel at it again: Keeping us guessing at a big mystery lurking in the background of one of their shows. (They know how to get us every time. Damn you Marvel!!)

This time it’s the identity of the mysterious client that hired Paladin to capture Vision. So far we have only seen the tiniest glimpses of this character, and heard a distorted version of their voice that hides their true identity. So clearly “The Client” wants to keep themselves secret, which all but guarantees the revelation of their real name by the end of VisionQuest.

So who is the Client? That’s the subject of our latest Marvel Cinematic Universe video, where we examine all of the biggest theories around this character, and present a few of our own. Is Zemo the Client? What about Sharon Carter? Could it be the return of Justin Hammer from Iron Man 2? What about the Wakandans? Could it just be Ultron all along? Or is VisionQuest using this mystery to set up one of the biggest Marvel cameos ever?

Watch our full video on the Client below:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on all of the theories surrounding the secret identity of “The Client” on VisionQuest, check out more of our videos below, including one on the Easter eggs in Episode 3 of VisionQuest, one on the Easter eggs in Episode 2 of VisionQuest, and one on all the Easter eggs in Episode 1 of VisionQuest. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. VisionQuest premieres weekly on Tuesdays on Disney+. Marvel’s next big MCU movie, Avengers: Doomsday, premieres in theaters on December 18. Then Avengers: Secret Wars follows in December of 2027.

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