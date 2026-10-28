VisionQuest is rapidly approaching its end, and this week — which brings us Episodes 5 and 6 of the latest Marvel TV series — we get tons of new details about the relationship between Ultron and Jocasta, and we also started to see the Marvel Cinematic Universe begin to shift in some pretty significant ways that could have major ramifications for future films and shows down the line.

Of course, that means we’ve got to break it all down in our latest batch of Marvel videos. We’ll explore the show’s use of VHS tapes as a symbol of short-term memory, and point out all the details taken from old VHS-era television shows like Family Ties. We’ll also explore why the use of music from the opera Carmen is a pointed choice that reflects the story of VisionQuest, and particularly the character of Jocasta and her plan for the human race.

First: Here’s our look at VisionQuest Episode 5:

And here’s our breakdown of VisionQuest Episode 6:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on all the Easter eggs in Episodes 5 and 6 of VisionQuest, check out more of our videos below, including one on the latest Avengers: Doomsday trailer and all of its Easter eggs, one on all of the theories surrounding the secret identity of “The Client” on VisionQuest, and one on the Easter eggs in Episode 3 of VisionQuest. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. New episodes of VisionQuest premiere weekly on Disney+.

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