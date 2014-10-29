Marvel has officially announced that Phase 3 of their Marvel Cinematic Universe will come to a close with 'Avengers: Infinity War,' which will be released in two parts in May of 2018 and 2019. Judging from the recently released trailer (and what we already know about Marvel comics), it will follow Thanos as he gets his hands on all six Infinity stones (Soul, Time, Space, Mind, Reality and Power), gaining God-like power in the process (and using it all to impress Death, who he's desperately in love with). What better way to celebrate this massive Marvel event with your very own Infinity Gauntlet?!

Now, we can't promise you omnipotence and omniscience, but this is a pretty awesome foam glove that includes all six stones/gems. Originally a Comic-Con exclusive, this limited edition item is completely sold out and only available on the black market. Or, by entering our contest. Here's what you get if you win:

• 1 Infinity Gauntlet glove

• 4 Marvel Infinite Series figures including Thanos, Mistress Death, Nebula and Starfox (action figure size: 3.75”)

You can enter via the widget above, which includes multiple ways to increase your chances of taking home the coolest prize a Marvel fan could ever want.