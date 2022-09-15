Jeff Loveness is reportedly slated to write the screenplay for the upcoming MCU film Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. As a result, tons of speculation as to the plot and tone of the film has been bubbling up. Given his past experience, it’s likely that the film will be heavy on comedy. Jeff previously wrote for shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live! and some episodes from Season 4 of Rick and Morty. He’s also written for numerous awards shows.

So far we don't know too much about the plot of the film, but we do know a little bit about who else is on the project. Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously directed Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will helm the film. Loveness previously worked on the script for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will heavily feature Jonathan Majors’ villain Kang ahead of his role in Avengers.

The news comes following Marvel panels at San Diego Comic-Con and D23, where a lot of the details about the future of the MCU were laid out. Majors’ Kang (or a variant of him) first debuted at the end of season one of Loki. He’s also a big part of Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.

Kang himself is a very interesting character. In the comics, he's from the future and has access to 40th-century technology. He has an extremely powerful ship and can travel through time. He’s also a genius, a scholar, and an engineer who’s able to make incredibly powerful equipment. Only time will tell just how much of a threat he really poses to the Avengers. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is scheduled to open in theaters on May 2, 2025.

