‘Baymax!’ Trailer: A Big Hero Strikes Out on His Own

Disney is celebrating their Disney+ Day by unveiling a ton of sneak peeks at the streaming service’s upcoming movies and shows. (You can follow along at the Disney+ Twitter account, where they’re posting new stuff approximately every six seconds.) The highlights so far include the debut of the first teaser for Baymax!, the Big Hero 6 spinoff series starring everyone’s favorite squishy healthcare robot that’s coming to Disney+ next summer.

On the show Baymax (Scott Adsit) strikes out on his own and becomes a nurse, helping people around his hometown of San Fransokyo. Unlike the earlier Big Hero 6: The Series — which ran for three seasons and 56 episodes of hand-drawn animation on Disney XD— Baymax! is 3D animation in the style of the original Big Hero 6 movie. The teaser looks very cute. Take a look:

Well, that looks adorable. Baymax really is an underratedly cute character (and Adsit’s voice performance is just perfect). Baymax! is also notably the first TV series from Walt Disney Animation Studios, which typically focuses on features, while Disney Television Animation produces the company’s television shows (like that earlier Big Hero 6: The Series). Here is the show’s official synopsis:

Check in with everyone’s favorite healthcare companion in a trailer for his new Disney+ Original Series. “Baymax,” Walt Disney Animation Studios’ first-ever animated series, starts streaming exclusively on Disney+ in Summer 2022.

