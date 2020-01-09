Warner Bros. will try to keep its hot streak of DC Comics movies going with Birds of Prey, with Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad — this time sans Jared Leto’s Joker — as she teams up with another batch of unlikely heroes. (It’s kind of weird that Warners has now made two different DC team movies featuring Harley Quinn, a character who has historically barely appeared as a member of either team until those movies went into development, right?)

The new trailer helps us get a better sense of the film’s story, and how this group of heroes (including several characters who are Birds of Prey mainstays, like Huntress and Black Canary) come together to take down Black Mask, played by Ewan McGregor:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

Directed by Cathy Yan, Birds of Prey (and the Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) opens in theaters on February 7, 2020.