‘Birds Of Prey’ Trailer: Every Easter Egg and DC Comics Reference

Yep, there’s a picture of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn smooching with a hyena. Back in her glory days on Batman: The Animated Series, Harley had two pet hyenas. In Birds of Prey she has one named “Bruce” — as in Wayne, of course.

That’s just one of the fun little DC Comics Easter eggs in the new trailer for Birds of Prey, the first big superhero movie of 2020. Robbie stars as Harley Quinn, who’d ditched the Joker and the Suicide Squad for a new group of sidekicks. The video below from ScreenCrush breaks down all the different DC references and secrets in the new trailer. Watch it right here:

