‘Black Widow’ Is Coming Early to Digital HD

Just a few weeks after Black Widow opened in theaters, the film already has an early release date on Digital HD, as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K. The digital release for Marvel’s first film in Phase Four of the MCU is just a few weeks away, on August 10. The physical discs for 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD will be available about a month later, on September 14.

Here’s the full list of special features for the home video release:

Bloopers – Take a look at some of the fun mishaps on set with the cast and crew of “Black Widow.”

– Take a look at some of the fun mishaps on set with the cast and crew of “Black Widow.” Deleted Scenes: Grocery Shopping – Natasha heads into a grocery store to prepare for her journey through Norway. After a long drive, she arrives at her destination: a mysterious trailer in the middle of nowhere. Bike Chase – Tailed by assailants, Natasha and Yelena speed through the city in order to escape their nemeses. Gulag Fight – Alexei squares up against several enemies and is quickly overpowered. When all hope seems lost, Natasha leaps in to lend a hand in the fight. Smile – The Taskmaster protocol is activated in a tense moment, and an iconic helmet is unveiled. Come After Me – Secretary Ross and Mason discover an important message Natasha left behind. Walk and Talk – Alexei and Melina have a playful exchange. The Taskmaster arrives and faces off with Alexei. Widows in Training – Yelena and Alexei awaken in captivity. Melina hands the Taskmaster vials while the Widows train. Kiss – Alexei and Melina reunite after the action. Natasha grieves over an untimely demise in the brutal aftermath. Ohio – Natasha witnesses the carefree nature of the Ohio suburbs through the neighborhood children.

Filmmaker Introduction Featurette – Director Cate Shortland introduces the film and her vision for it.

– Director Cate Shortland introduces the film and her vision for it. Sisters Gonna Work It Out Featurette – Watch Scarlett and Florence as they train, fight, and bond to become the sister duo in “Black Widow.” Listen as the cast and crew discuss the characters, rigorous training, and building the dynamic between the two fearsome siblings.

– Watch Scarlett and Florence as they train, fight, and bond to become the sister duo in “Black Widow.” Listen as the cast and crew discuss the characters, rigorous training, and building the dynamic between the two fearsome siblings. Go Big If You’re Going Home Featurette – Step back to appreciate the size and scale of “Black Widow”’s solo film. Shot around the world, the film balances family and drama with mind-blowing action. The cast and crew reveal the intricacies of stunts that made the film so action-packed.

In the past, a blockbuster like Black Widow would play for months in theaters before coming to home video and then streaming. But Black Widow is already available at home for Disney+ subscribers who are willing to pay a $30 “Premier Access” fee on top of their monthly prescription. The Covid pandemic has totally upended the traditional release windows for big movies; this is just the latest example. If you can’t wait until August, Black Widow is still playing in theaters as well.