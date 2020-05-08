Boba Fett Will Appear in ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2

Man, it’s been a big week for Boba Fett. I guess when you’ve already got a mask built into the helmet you wear all day every day, coronavirus is no big whoop.

Earlier this week, a massive profile of director Josh Trank confirmed once and for all that the solo Star Wars movie he was going to work on was in fact a solo Boba Fett movie. Of course, that film never came to fruition. But now we find out that everyone’s favorite bounty hunter will return to screens very soon anyway — on Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the news. They also reveal that Fett will be played by Temuera Morrison, who played Boba Fett’s father Jango Fett in the Star Wars prequels. A Boba Fett return was teased, very briefly, in the first season of The Mandalorian:

Boba Fett is expected to play just a small role in season two of the series, after the character was teased in the season one episode "The Gunslinger," when a mysterious figure sporting the bounty hunter's trademark spurs approached the apparently lifeless body of Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen).

Boba Fett was originally portrayed in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi by actor Jeremy Bulloch. His voice was supplied by Jason Wingreen — but when George Lucas revised the Star Wars trilogy for their first Blu-ray release, he had Morrison re-record Wingreen’s lines and inserted them into the updated films. (Boba Fett, you see, is really Jango Fett’s clone, though he treats him as his son.)

Fans will surely greet this news with intense excitement; a Boba Fett vs Mando faceoff seems both inevitable — and the perfect conflict for a future season of The Mandalorian. The show is expected to return to Disney+ for its second season this fall.