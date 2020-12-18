‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Series Coming to Disney Plus

Lucasfilm announced somewhere in the neighborhood of ten upcoming Star Wars movies and shows last week, but they saved a major surprise for The Mandalorian fans. After the conclusion of this week’s season finale, after all of the closing credits, a scene appeared featuring (uh, spoilers) Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand taking control of Jabba the Hutt’s palace from Return of the Jedi.

Smash cut to a title card: The Book of Boba Fett. Plus, a release date: December 2021.

We probably should have known this was coming when Boba Fett made his long-awaited return on this season of The Mandalorian. The character appeared to die in Return of the Jedi, but he somehow survived his fall into the Sarlacc pit, and returned to hunt down his armor. After making a deal with Mando for his Beskar, he assisted in the quest to save Baby Yoda from the clutches of Moff Gideon. But now Boba’s debt to the Mandalorian is repaid, and he can do his own thing — and clearly based on that post-credits scene, he’s got some big plans. The new show could also potentially explain just how he survived Return of the Jedi and lost his armor in the first place — two important details that The Mandalorian never revealed.

Deadline confirms this will be a new Disney+ series, not a one-off film. It’s now the third confirmed Mandalorian spinoff coming to Disney+, in addition to the series Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic. The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ in December 2021.