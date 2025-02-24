ScreenCrush viewers and readers have seen Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World, and they have questions. And for a very good reason! There are elements of this movie that kind of don’t make sense. For example: If President Ross is the most dogged Hulk hunter on the planet, why is no one on his security team prepared for a fight with the Hulk? And if Sam Wilson (AKA the new Captain America) hasn’t taken the Super-Soldier Serum, how could he possibly survive explosions, stabbings, and a mano-a-mano battle with the Red Hulk?

Well, we have answers. In our latest Captain America video, we answer all your questions about the film, and do our best to explain how many of its potential plot holes are not plot holes at all. For example, the movie does explain Sam’s ability to survive these massive battles: His new costume and wings are made of Wakandan vibranium, which can absorb and redirect kinetic energy. So all those Hulk punches get absorbed by the suit and then pumped back out at enemies.

Watch our full breakdown of Captain America: Brave New World issues and unanswered questions below:

