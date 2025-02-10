Captain America 4 might introduce the Sentinel of Liberty to a brave new world, but the Captain America character has been around the Marvel Cinematic Universe in one form or another for over a dozen years. The character is the focal point of not only his own film franchise, but the Avengers movies and the TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well.

If you missed any of these movies or shows, or you just want a refresher before Captain America: Brave New World, our latest Marvel video is here to help. We’ll catch you up on the life and times of Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, the Red Skull, and many more Marvel characters. How did Steve Rogers go from a scrawny weakling from Brooklyn to the ultimate Marvel hero? And how did Sam Wilson become the Falcon — and then the new Cap? Find out in our video below:

READ MORE: The Worst Marvel Comics Ever

If you liked that video on the entire Captain America franchise up to Brave New World, check out more of our videos below, including one on the hidden Watcher cameo in The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer and what it means for the future of the MCU, one breaking down all the Marvel Easter eggs in the new The Fantastic Four: First Steps teaser, and one on all of the clues that Doctor Doom was the secret Big Bad in the Marvel Cinematic Universe all along. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled to open in theaters this Friday.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app