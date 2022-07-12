When Chadwick Boseman passed away in the summer of 2020 at the age of 43 after a private battle with colon cancer, it was a sudden and shocking loss for film fans everywhere. Almost two full years later, Boseman has earned his very first Emmy nomination — a posthumous one for his voice work in the Marvel animated series What If...?

Boseman appeared in four episodes of What If...?, including one where he was the focal point: “What If... T’Challa Became Star-Lord?” Boseman recorded his lines for the show not long before his death. His work was widely regarded as one of the highlights of the series, although I’m not sure anyone would have predicted he would receive an Emmy nomination for it.

Here is the full list of nominees in Boseman’s category, Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance:

F. Murray Abraham as Khonshu, Moon Knight

Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown, Bridgerton

Chadwick Boseman as Star Lord T’Challa, What If...?

Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress, Big Mouth

Stanley Tucci as Bitsy, Central Park

Jessica Walter as Malory Archer, Archer

Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher, What If...?

It looks like a very competitive category. Boseman will be up against one of his What If...? co-stars, Jeffrey Wright as the show’s narrator and lead character the Watcher, as well as another Marvel actor, F. Murray Abraham, who voiced the enigmatic Egyptian god Khonshu on this past spring’s Moon Knight. Boseman isn’t the only person in the category who was posthumously nominated, either; the great Jessica Walter passed away in the spring of 2021 and was nominated for her outstanding voice work on the series Archer.

The winner in this and every Emmy category will be announced in early September. In the meantime, the first season of What If...? is streaming in full on Disney+. The show has been renewed for a second season.

