Director Doug Liman shot the sci-fi movie Chaos Walking with Star Wars star Daisy Ridley and newly minted Spider-Man Tom Holland way back in the summer of 2017. Due to the stars’ busy schedules with their other respective franchises, when the time came to do reshoots, neither was available; it took until last year for the cast to reassemble and shoot the necessary additional footage.

With the coronavirus pandemic still affecting movies and movie theaters, it’s tough to say for certain when any movie will open, much less one that’s already had several delays. Nevertheless, Chaos Walking is coming — as the film’s first official trailer just premiered online. The film, based on the young adult book series by Patrick Ness, also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Demian Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, David Oyelowo, and Nick Jonas. Take a look below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by "the Noise" - a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola's life is threatened - and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet's dark secrets.

Chaos Walking is expected to open in theaters in 2021.