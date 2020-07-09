‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Canceled By Netflix

One day it’s here, and then *poof!* Netflix cancels Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The streaming service announced the news Wednesday, stating that the show would conclude after its upcoming Part 4 later this year. Based on the Archie comic book series of the same name, Sabrina originally started out as a Riverdale companion series. But after its shift from CW to Netflix, the Warner Bros.-produced show was able to take on its own unique tone and style. Its trademark darkness can be attributed to showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who pushed the show towards spookier territory.

“Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from Day One. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy," said Aguirre-Sacasa. "I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show... We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.” Rather than release the entire season at once, Sabrina brought Season 1 to Netflix in two chunks, Part 1 and Part 2. The first part of Season 3 was released in January of this year, which means that the second part, Part 4, is on its way later this year.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina followed the happenings half-human, half-witch teenager Sabrina Spellman, played by Kiernan Shipka. She attends Baxter High, trying to maintain a normal life, while in reality she is beginning her education in the dark arts. Part 4 was never intended to be the series’ finale, but will hopefully be able to wrap up some of the loose mystical threads that were unraveled in Part 3.