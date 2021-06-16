The most popular chipmunks in popular fiction — you heard me Alvin and the Chipmunks, do something about it — are back with a new series on Disney+. Chip ’n’ Dale: Park Life is a totally new version of the beloved Disney characters, as they get into bunch of misadventures in the park where they live. As indicated by the poster art above, Mickey’s dog Pluto also appears on the show.

And the show’s opening title sequence, which Disney just released online, suggests more iconic Disney characters will appear on Park Life as well. Watch closely (okay you don’t even need to look that closely to spot it) and you’ll see Donald Duck’s legs making a cameo. You can watch the first clip from the new show below:

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

Comprised of three seven-minute stories, each episode follows two tiny troublemakers, Chip and Dale, trying to live the good life in a big city park while having giant-sized, sky-high adventures. Nervous worrier Chip and laid-back dreamer Dale make the perfect odd couple: they're best buddies and they drive each other nuts. In their perpetual pursuit of acorns, these ultimate underdogs are joined by Pluto, Butch and other iconic Disney characters as they face down bullies great and small.

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life premieres on Wednesday, July 28 on Disney+. And this show is in addition to the live-action Chip ’n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers film, based on the popular ’80s cartoon series where Chip and Dale opened their own detective agency, which is currently in production and expected to premiere some time in 2022.

