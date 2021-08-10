Let’s Compare Marvel’s Multiverses From ‘Loki’ and ‘Dr. Strange’

Loki formally introduced the concept of the multiverse to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the d of many different realities and timelines have been teased before in various other Marvel movies. Take Doctor Strange. In that film, the title character first discovers the existence of magic when the Ancient One gives him a vision of many alternate dimensions where strange forces and mystical beings dwell.

But Loki claimed that there was only one “sacred” timeline policed by the Time Variance Authority. So how do the concepts of a multiverse line up between Loki and Doctor Strange? In our latest Marvel video, we break down each film and show’s vision of the multiverse, how they are similar and different, and try to anticipate how both might affect the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Watch it below:

If you liked that video comparing the visions of the multiverse from Loki and Doctor Strange, check out more of our videos below, including the official explanation of how variants work within the Marvel sacred timeline, the possible connection between Kang and Tony Stark, and the true meaning of Loki’s arc on his TV series. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The entire season of Loki is now available on Disney+. Marvel’s next series, What If...?, premieres on Disney+ on August 11.

