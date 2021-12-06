Destin Daniel Cretton Will Direct ‘Shang-Chi 2’

The biggest movie of the year so far in the United States isn’t No Time to Die or F9: A Fast Saga or Godzilla vs. Kong. It’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel’s introduction of its martial artist superhero, starring Simu Liu in the title role. The film has earned a very solid $224 million in domestic theaters since early September. So it’s not shocking that Marvel has signed its director, Destin Daniel Cretton, to write and direct a sequel.

According to Deadline, Cretton has signed “an exclusive multi-year overall deal with Disney companies Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective.” That will include him writing and directing a Shang-Chi 2, as well as developing television series for Disney+ and Hulu. .

In a statement, Cretton said, “Working on Shang-Chi with Kevin and the Marvel Studios team was one of the highlights of my life, and I couldn’t be more excited about Tara [Duncan]’s vision for Onyx Collective. I can’t wait to explore new stories and build new worlds with this community.”

Marvel didn’t indicate what other projects Cretton is potentially going to work on, although in his own statement, Kevin Feige said that the Shang-Chi director has “so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+.” There are certainly characters that could be spun out of Shang-Chi for series; like a show about the Ten Rings, or even something set in that underground superhero fight club they come across. Or Cretton’s ideas might be concepts totally separate from Shang-Chi in another corner of the MCU. When is someone going to make an Impossible Man show? We’re still waiting for the Impossible Man show.

The Shang-Chi sequel doesn’t have a release date yet.

