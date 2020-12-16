‘Mandalorian’ Season 2 Making-Of Doc Arrives Christmas Day

Forget about the Star Wars Holiday Special. Disney+ is releasing a new installment of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian just in time for Christmas. The hour-long featurette, titled “Making of Season Two,” will take fans behind the scenes of the popular Star Wars series.

Season Two of The Mandalorian has delivered on several fronts, bringing back fan favorite bounty hunter Boba Fett and introducing us to the first live-action Ahsoka Tano in the franchise. The second season of the Emmy Award-winning series expanded on the first, elaborating on the characters’ backstories. We also finally learned the true name of The Child, a.k.a. Baby Yoda, a.k.a. cute little green thing that’s all over the Internet. He is Baby Yoda no more — Grogu is his official name. We’ve also been left with a lot to ponder, including the fan theory that Grogu is in fact the next Star Wars villain.

The installment will feature several interviews with the directors, informing audiences on the decision-making process behind such pivotal plot points. “Featuring immersive on-set footage that places viewers right in the middle of the filmmaking process, and rare insights from the cast and crew, this special documentary explores the production of all 8 episodes in Season Two – from early concept art through the groundbreaking technology introduced in the series” said Disney+ in an official statement.

So this Christmas, gather your family and friends around the television and indulge in some cinematic Star Wars magic. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian streams exclusively on Disney+ on December 25.