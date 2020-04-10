Disney’s Next Live-Action Remake Is ‘Robin Hood’

Alice in Wonderland. Cinderella. The Jungle Book. Beauty and the Beast. Dumbo. Aladdin. The Lion King. Lady and the Tramp. Mulan. Disney’s cranked out more and more live-action remakes of its beloved animated classics in recent years. So what’s next after all those titles?

Apparently Robin Hood, the company’s 1973 anthropomorphic adaptation of the famous legend. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has brought in Blindspotting director Carlos Lopez Estrada to direct the project, “which is being written by Kari Granlund [who wrote] the studio’s recent remake of Lady and the Tramp.” Like Lady and the Tramp, the new Robin Hood is intended for the Disney+ streaming service.

They describe the new film as “a musical and will again feature the characters as anthropomorphic, this time in a live-action/CG hybrid format.” Essentially, expect a “live-action reboot” in The Lion King mold — namely there are no live-action elements, but the animation is presented in a far-more realistic style. It sounds a little silly to make an animated live-action movie, but it’s worked for Disney so far; 2019’s Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau, grossed more than $1.6 billion worldwide. It supposedly contained just a single shot of live-action footage.

As for Robin Hood, while it was never considered one of Disney’s top-shelf titles, its reputation has grown steadily through the years, and it’s garnered quite a fanbase among younger viewers who grew up watching it on home video and the Disney Channel. It seems like a slam dunk for a remake. It’s honestly a little shocking it took Disney this long to get it into development.