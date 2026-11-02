Avengers: Doomsday is less than two months away and we’re starting to hear complaints from some fans about the use of Doctor Doom as its villain.

The argument goes something like this: Before Thanos directly attacked the Avengers in Infinity War and Endgame, he popped up multiple times in films like The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy; he was built up as this epic threat for years. In contrast, Doctor Doom has only made a brief cameo in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. We barely know what he wants, much less why he represents such a threat to the combined forces of the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men.

But we’re starting to think this line of thinking is backwards. In our latest Marvel video, we’ll look at why we think Doom is the perfect villain for Doomsday and Secret Wars, and why Thanos (and all the movies he appeared in prior to Secret Wars) might actually be a little overrated. Plus, we’ll give you our theory about why we expect to see Doom fight Thanos at some point in the upcoming Avengers sequels — and why we think Doom will kill Thanos when they meet.

Watch our full Doom versus Thanos video below:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on why Doom is a better Big Bad than Thanos (and likely kill him in one of the upcoming Marvel movies) check out more of our videos below, including one on all the Easter eggs in Episodes 5 and 6 of VisionQuest, one on the latest Avengers: Doomsday trailer and all of its Easter eggs, and one on all of the theories surrounding the secret identity of “The Client” on VisionQuest. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The next big Marvel movie, Avengers: Doomsday, opens in theaters on December 18.

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