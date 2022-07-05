Every ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Plot Hole – And How to Explain Them

The following post contains SPOILERS for the ending of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Search your feelings. You know it to be true.

If Darth Vader is so powerful in the ways of the Force, how come he has no idea that his two kids are just hanging out somewhere in the galaxy? In Obi-Wan Kenobi, his minions even kidnap his daughter (Leia) and one of them nearly kills his son (Luke). And yet, at the end of the series, Vader is just as clueless about the kids as he was when the show started. How does that work?

Well, technically, Vader thinks his kids died in childbirth because the Emperor lied to him at the end of Revenge of the Sith. He doesn’t sense them because he’s not looking for them. And that memory is so painful that the last thing a dude like Vader is going to do is wander around wondering if his kids are still alive out there somewhere.

That's one of the questions we got from Obi-Wan Kenobi viewers

