Everything Coming To (And Leaving) Hulu in March 2020

Hulu has announced all of the movies and television shows arriving on the streaming platform in March. Among the most hotly anticipated shows is Alex Garland’s series Devs, starring Nick Offerman (Parks & Recreation). Devs is the first series exclusively released on Hulu under Disney’s FX on Hulu Initiative. Other high profile titles include the series premiere of Breeders and the season premiere of Pamela Adlon’s Better Things. Hulu will also be releasing their original Hillary Clinton docuseries on March 6. Familiar titles arriving next month include Good Will Hunting, Waynes World, and the Free Willy franchise. Plus, it’s your last chance to enjoy When Harry Met Sally, Eyes Wide Shut, and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie — these titles leave the streaming service on March 31.

Here’s the complete list of everything that’s coming to Hulu in March 2020:

Available 3/1:

OK K.O, Let’s Be Heroes!: Complete Season 3 (Cartoon Network)

50/50 (2011)

Abduction (2011)

Blue City (1986)

Cantinflas (2014)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Deck the Halls (2011)

Destiny Turn on the Radio (1995)

Eyes of an Angel (1994)

Foxfire (1996)

Free Willy (1993)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Friends with Kids (2012)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

Good Morning, Killer (2011)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Hide (2011)

Hornet’s Nest (2012)

Innocent (2011)

The Interview (2014)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Leap Year (2010)

Major League II (1994)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Night of the Living Dead (2006)

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)

Richard the Lionheart (2013)

Ricochet (2011)

Righteous Kill (2009)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Silent Witness (2011)

Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)

Swingers (1996)

Tenderness (2009)

The Cooler (2003)

The Descent (2005)

The Descent: Part 2 (2010)

The Skull (1965)

Up in the Air (2009)

Wayne’s World (1993)

Kinsey (2004)

Notes on a Scandal (2005)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

Available 3/3:

Breeders: Series Premiere (FX)

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)

Available 3/4:

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2010)

Available 3/5:

Devs: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Dave: Series Premiere (FX)

Available 3/6:

Hillary: Docuseries Premiere (Hulu Original)

Into The Dark: Crawlers: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Cake: Season 2 Premiere (FX)

Better Things: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

Knives and Skin (2019)

Available 3/7:

The Most Dangerous Animal of All: Docuseries Premiere (FX)

Available 3/9:

Monos (2019)

Available 3/11:

Fire Force: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

Available 3/13:

Love Island: Australia: Complete Season 2 (ITV)

Available 3/14:

Keeping up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 17 (E!)

Available 3/15:

4 Lovers (2013)

Always Shine (2016)

Hello I Must Be Going (2012)

Available 3/17:

Attack on Titan: Complete Season 3B (Funimation)

Available 3/18:

Little Fires Everywhere: Three Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available 3/19:

Motherland: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)

Pet Sematary (2019)

Available 3/20:

Big Time Adolescence (2020)

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4 (Bravo)

Available 3/23:

After School Dice Club: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Kemonomichi: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

Available 3/26:

Brown Girl Begins (2018)

Available 3/27:

Baghdad Central: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Fairy Gone: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

Available 3/28:

Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available 3/29:

Archer: Complete Season 10 (FX)

Available 3/30:

IHeartRadio Music Awards 2020: Special (FOX)

Santee (1975)

Available 3/31:

Hoshiai no Sora (Stars Align): Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Pawparazzi (2019)

And the following titles are leaving Hulu on March 31:

Awakening the Zodiac (2017)

Bachelor Party (1984)

Barbie A Fashion Fairytale (2010)

Barbie and the Diamond Castle (2008)

Big Fish (2003)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Bug (1975)

Captivity (2007)

Dangerous Curves (1989)

Dancer (2016)

Downfall Racer (1969)

Dracula 3000 (2004)

Drop Dead Sexy (2006)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Fallen (2017)

Fathers and Daughters (2016)

The French Connection (1971)

The Ghoul (2016)

Girl in Progress (2012)

Gone (2012)

Grace Unplugged (2013)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Habit (2017)

Jigsaw (2017)

Little Richard (2000)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie (1995)

Mimic (1997)

Mud (2013)

Music from another Room (1998)

Mystery Team (2009)

Pacific Heights (1990)

Pi (2007)

P2 (1998)

Precious (2009)

Project Eden (2017)

Renoir (2013)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Suburbicon (2017)

Swimming with Sharks (1995)

Tangerines (2015)

Two Family House (2000)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)