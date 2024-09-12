Ewan McGregor hopes to play Obi-Wan Kenobi again.

The 53-year-old actor has portrayed the Jedi Master in both the Star Wars prequel trilogy and the Disney+ mini-series Obi-Wan Kenobi and is hopeful of wielding the lightsaber again to fill the gap in his alter ego's story.

McGregor told Variety: “I really do hope we get a chance to do another one.”

“Between where we ended off in the series and when Alec Guinness comes on screen with Luke Skywalker, I think there’s another few stories to tell in there.”

McGregor’s co-star Hayden Christensen is also hoping to return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in order to work with the Scottish actor again.

The 43-year-old star said: “If it means I get to do more with Ewan, then that's a no-brainer, but I really hope that he continues with the character. Just as a fan, it's so exciting to get to watch him play Obi-Wan – he’s just so good at it.”

McGregor – who will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday – described how he felt daunted when he was first cast in the famous sci-fi franchise as he loved the original trilogy as a child.

The Trainspotting star said: “Me and my brother watched the first Star Wars films a million times, like most people my age. They were so important to us. So I had to switch something off in my head to be able to cope with the bigness of all that and just get on with it.”

McGregor explained that he sought to emulate Alec Guinness’ performance as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original trilogy when it came to his own depiction of the protagonist.

He said: “I loved, more than anything, getting to know Alec Guinness’ work because I was playing him as a young man. Even now with the series, that's my personal challenge – if a take feels a bit like him, I'm happy.”

