‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’: Who’s Sharon Carter Working For?

The following post contains spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 3.

Sharon Carter, played by Emily VanCamp, is not who she appears to be. In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, she’s reintroduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who’s time helping Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson cost her her job and her ability to return home to the United States. But in Episode 3’s final moments, she reveals a mysterious ulterior motive, along with a lot of resources, that strongly hint that she didn’t help Sam and Bucky out of the kindness of her heart or her love of the good old days.

So what is Sharon’s motive? And more, importantly, who is she working for? Could she be the Power Broker, The Falcon and Winter Soldier’s unseen mystery villain? Could her criminal record be a cover identity for her continuing life as a spy or S.H.I.E.L.D. agent? Or is it possible that Sharon Carter has been mind-controlled and evil all along, even back in the days when she was working for S.H.I.E.L.D. and helping Captain America? In our latest video we break down all these theories and more, and try to figure out just what the heck is going on with Sharon Carter on TFATWS. Watch it below:

