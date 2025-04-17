What surprises me most about the new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps isn’t the fact that it’s set in the past (or at least in what the press release calls a “retro-futuristic” New York City). It’s not that it features a female version of the Silver Surfer, played this time by Julia Garner. It’s that this film — the first from Marvel Studios featuring the company’s most central and fundamental heroes, the ones who launched the so-called “Marvel Age of Comics” in the 1960s — appears to be extremely close to the story of a Fantastic Four movie that already exists.

That would be 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. In that movie, Reed Richards and Sue Storm are about to get married when their nuptials are interrupted by the arrival of the Surfer as the herald of an unstoppable alien god named Galactus. In First Steps, Reed and Sue are expecting their first child when their domestic bliss is interrupted by ... the arrival of the Surfer as the herald of an unstoppable alien god named Galactus.

I am sure there will be many differences between the films when all is said and done. And I know that Galactus is one of the FF’s greatest villains, and those tend to rise to the top of the pile anytime you get a new crack at a franchise. (Obviously the team’s #1 villain, Doctor Doom, has already been claimed for the upcoming Avengers sequel, which will co-star this FF.) Still, there are many other Fantastic Four characters and stories out there you could make a movie out of that haven’t appeared onscreen before.

Anyway, here is the new trailer for the film.

The trailer looks good! I dig the retro-futuristic vibe! The costumes are neat! The Jack Kirby-esque version of the Thing rules! But yeah, I just hope the film doesn’t feel like Rise of the Silver Surfer.

There’s a new poster for the movie as well.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Marvel loading...

Here is The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ official synopsis:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kiry), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his engimantic herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to open in theaters on July 25.

