Galactus has arrived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And this ain’t no sentient cloud. This is a big old alien in purple and blue armor. (We bet you ten space bucks that he’s even got a big “G” somewhere on his outfit like the original Stan Lee / Jack Kirby Galactus did.)

Galactus makes a blink and you’ll miss it cameo in the end of the new teaser for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. But he’s not the only Marvel Comics reference in the trailer. In our latest Marvel video, we break down the entire FF trailer, and point out all the stuff drawn from Lee and Kirby as well as the long history of the Fantastic Four comic, which has been published by Marvel since 1961.

Watch our full trailer breakdown here:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is scheduled to open in theaters on July 25, 2025.

