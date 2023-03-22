Apparently that whole happily ever after thing worked out for Cinderella.

We already knew that Brandy would reprise her role as Cinderella in the upcoming Descendants movie on Disney+. (The project was first announced as The Pocketwatch but now it’s called Descendants: The Rise of Red.) But now we’ve learned that her Prince — technically King now — Charming will be played by Paolo Montalbán, who will also be reprising his role from the 1997 Cinderella TV film as well.

Disney announced the reunion with a video that shows both actors together on set making Descendants: The Rise of Red, and shows off Brandy’s new Cinderella costume for the first time. Take a look:

In addition to Brandy and Montalban, the cast also includes Kylie Cantrall (Disney’s “Gabby Duran and the Unsittables”) as Red, Malia Baker (“The Babysitters Club”) as Chloe, Brandy (“Queens”) as Cinderella, Rita Ora (“Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight”) as “The Queen of Hearts,” China Anne McClain (Disney’s “Descendants 2” and “Descendants 3”) as Uma, Dara Reneé (Disney’s “High School Musical: The Musical: the Series”) as Uliana, Ruby Rose Turner (Disney’s “Coop and Cami Ask the World”) as Bridget/Young Queen of Hearts, Morgan Dudley (“Jagged Little Pill” on Broadway) as Ella/Young Cinderella, Joshua Colley (“Senior Year”) as Hook, Melanie Paxson (“Descendants” franchise) as Fairy Godmother, Jeremy Swift (“Ted Lasso”) as Principal Merlin and Leonardo Nam (“Westworld”) as Maddox Hatter.

Here is the latest Descendants film’s official synopsis:

“Descendants: The Rise of Red” follows the story of Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter. When the tyrannical Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, polar opposites Red and Chloe must join forces and travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.

Disney has yet to announce a premiere date, but Descendants: The Rise of Red will premiere soon on Disney+.

