A Spicy Snack Becomes a Movie in the ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Trailer

They did it. Those crazy sons of a gun did it. They made a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos movie.

Technically the spicy snacks are but a mere prop within the story of Richard Montañez (played by Jesse Garcia) who rose within the Frito Lay company from a janitor into an executive, thanks to his pioneering work developing the Flamin’ Hot flavor of snacks. (At least that’s the story Flamin’ Hot tells. Even before the movie debuted on streaming, there was already some dispute about the accuracy of Montañez’s story.)

I do not know what is fact and what is fiction in Flamin’ Hot. All I know is the movie’s trailer made me very hungry. And I don’t have any snacks in the house right now so this is a major problem. Keep that in mind before you watch the Flamin’ Hot trailer below:

I shall not stand for this Cool Ranch slander. Flamin’ Hot snacks are good, but let us not use them to denigrate the also delicious Cool Ranch varietals. One can enjoy all the meats of our snackular stew.

Here is the film's official plot synopsis

FLAMIN’ HOT is the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia), the Frito Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn the iconic Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon.

Directed by Eva Longoria, Flamin’ Hot will premiere on both Hulu and Disney+ on June 9 — the first time a film has debuted on both services simultaneously. (And by the way, I would watch the heck out of a movie about Cool Ranch Doritos.)

