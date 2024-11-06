The Definitive History of Marvel’s Venom

Few comic characters created outside of the classic Silver Age have had a bigger impact on the Marvel Universe than Venom, who was first conceived as a new alien costume for Spider-Man and then spun off as his own character (and Spider-Man super-villain) bonded to Eddie Brock. From humble beginnings as an idea submitted by a Marvel reader (it’s true), Venom grew into a major Spider-Man antagonist, then an anti-hero in his own right, and eventually the star of his own spinoff movie franchise, starring Tom Hardy as this “lethal protector.”

Venom’s story off the page is almost as interesting as it is within the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man. In our latest Marvel video, we bring you a full hour on the complete history of Venom. That includes interviews with Marvel artists like Ryan Stegman, Mark Bagley, and Venom co-creator Todd MacFarlane. They’ll guide you through the character’s early days, and give insights into how this character grew into such a phenomenon. Watch our video below.

READ MORE: The Worst Marvel Comics Ever

If you liked that video on the history of Venom both on and off screen, check out more of our videos below, including one on the state of Sony’s Spider-Man universe after Venom: The Last Dance, our review of Venom: The Last Dance discussing how it used Marvel mega-bad Knull, and one recapping everything you need to know about Venom and his movie franchise prior to Venom: The Last Dance. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Venom: The Last Dance is now playing in theaters everywhere.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app