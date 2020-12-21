Get a Sneak Peek at Peter Jackson’s ‘The Beatles: Get Back’

The production of the album that eventually became known as Let It Be was not one of the happier times in the history of The Beatles. George Harrison briefly quit the group in frustration before returning, and some of the tensions in the group can be viewed in the documentary made about the creation of the album, which is also titled Let It Be.

Or at least it could be viewed, if the film was available. Instead, the Beatles have kept it off home video for decades. While Let It Be remains in the Beatles’ vault, a new film is now being edited out of the raw footage of the Let It Be sessions. It’s titled The Beatles: Get Back, and it’s directed by Peter Jackson.

After coronavirus-related delays, the film is now due in theaters in August. But today, Jackson debuted a five-minute “sneak peek” at the film. In the video, Jackson boasts that The Beatles: Get Back was compiled out of “56 hours” of never-before-seen Beatles footage. Interestingly, in contrast to the legends about the bad vibes between John, Paul, George, and Ringo during the period, the clip shows them mostly having a great time; goofing off, playing around, and rocking out to “Get Back” on the roof of Apple Studios during their famous impromptu concert.

You can watch the sneak peek below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Acclaimed filmmaker Peter Jackson’s “The Beatles: Get Back” is a unique cinematic experience that takes audiences back in time to The Beatles’ intimate recording sessions during a pivotal moment in music history. The film showcases the warmth, camaraderie and creative genius that defined the legacy of the iconic foursome. Shot in January 1969 and compiled from over 60 hours of unseen footage (filmed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg) and more than 150 hours of unheard audio, all of which has been brilliantly restored, “The Beatles: Get Back” is the story of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they plan their first live show in over two years and charts the writing and rehearsing of 14 new songs, originally intended for release on an accompanying live album. The film features – for the first time in its entirety – The Beatles' last live performance as a group, the unforgettable rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row as well as other songs and classic compositions featured on the band’s final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be.

The Beatles: Get Back opens in theaters on August 27, 2021.