Gina Carano, who portrayed former Rebel Alliance soldier Cara Dune on the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian, has opened up about her firing by Lucasfilm. In a recent interview with Common Sense with Bari Weiss, Carano shared that she learned of her termination of employment through social media.

Lucasfilm’s decision to fire the former MMA fighter came after a series of controversial social media posts, but the rift officially began earlier last year. After a heated online debate with fans about whether or not she should include her pronouns in her Twitter bio, Lucasfilm reached out to Carano. “Earlier on last year before The Mandalorian came out, they wanted me to use their exact wording for an apology over pronoun usage.” Carano told Weiss.

Carano also clarified that she attempted to resolve the issue on her own. “I declined and offered a statement in my own words,” she said. “I made clear I wanted nothing to do with mocking the transgender community, and was just drawing attention to the abuse of the mob in forcing people to put pronouns in their bio.” Following this, Lucasfilm reached out to Carano to let her know she would not be involved in any promotion or press for the show.

“That was heart-breaking, but I didn’t want to take away from the hard work of everyone who worked on the project, so I said ok. That was the last time I was contacted about any type of public statement or apology from Lucasfilm,” Carano shared. In regards to her firing from The Mandalorian, “I found out through social media, like everyone else, that I had been fired.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lucasfilm will not be recasting the fan favorite role of Cara Dune in Season 3 of The Mandalorian.