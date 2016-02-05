Whatever your feelings on FOX’s Gotham, we’re at least curious to see how the Bat-prequel handles two of the Dark Knight’s most iconic rogues, Mr. Freeze and Hugo Strange. We met the former briefly last year, and now his reign of icy terror continues in our first 2016 promo for Season 2’s return.

FOX released the first official Gotham footage of 2016, as Nathan Darrow’s pre-Freeze Fries brings plenty of chill to the city, cold gun and all. No sign of Hugo Strange just yet, but we do catch up with an Bruce, Gordon, Nigma, Tabitha Galavan and an incarcerated Penguin before the February 29 return.

Mostly, I’m just concerned for Howard Stern, and the curious placement of ellipsis in this quote:

In any case, the back half of Gotham‘s second season won’t just introduce us to Mr. Freeze and Hugo Strange, as Jada Pinkett Smith has been confirmed to reprise her first year role as Fish Mooney, last seen being tossed off a roof. There’s also the outside chance that Cameron Monaghan’s Not-Joker might return, given the character’s popularity, but we’ll see how things go.

In the meantime, brace yourself for a chilly villain by the teaser above, and stay tuned for more from Gotham Season 2 in its February 29 return, Grodd help us.