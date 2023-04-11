With a Flash movie set in multiple timelines and universes, hardcore DC fans are salivating at the prospect of surprise cameos from throughout DC’s past, present, and future. (If you read Ben Affleck interviews, you already know about one.) Maybe the single most obvious cameo that could happen would be an appearance by television’s version of the Flash, Grant Gustin, who played Barry Allen on nine seasons of The Flash on The CW. TV Barry and Movie Barry have met before on television, so why not return the favor on the big screen?

Not to disappoint everyone reading this but, uh, the prospects for such an encounter don’t look great. Gustin was asked directly by TVLine whether he might show up in the film, and he gave a pretty definitive response: Nope.

He said:

No... There’s been a lot of rumors out there for a long time. No one’s come out directly and asked me, like ever, on the record. People ask me on the street all the time. And yeah, I’m not keeping some elaborate secret. No.

Gustin and Ezra Miller’s Flash did meet during the 2019/2020 Arrowverse crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” based on the classic DC Comics storyline of the same name. While traveling through the Speed Force, Gustin’s Barry comes across Miller’s Barry, and they have this exchange:

Even without Gustin, The Flash will not be a slouch in the DC superhero department. It already co-stars Michael Keaton’s Batman, Ben Affleck’s Batman, and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl — plus that big spoiler that Affleck let slip a few weeks ago. (Damn you Affleck!!)

The Flash is scheduled to open in theaters on June 16.

